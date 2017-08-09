‘It’s time for me to buck up’- Ibe admits disappointing Bournemouth

Bournemouth record signing, Jordon Ibe has acknowledged his disappointment to live up to expectation following his £18 million move from Liverpool last summer.

The Midfielder nose-dived in his first season with the Cherries after failing to register a single goal in his 26 appearances but is confident of a better outing this term.

“It’s time for me to buck up my ideas because I want to help the team and get some goals,” Ibe told The Sun .

“I know Eddie Howe put a lot of trust in bringing me here for that price tag.

“I have a lot to prove to this club and, hopefully, I can be ten times better than last season.

“I just want to play football. I’m still young and have lots to learn.

“I don’t know why it’s happened. I don’t know if it’s my age, maybe my head wasn’t in the right place.

“I don’t really have an answer for that. I just know it wasn’t as good as it should have been.

“The senior players here and the rest of the team are helping me, especially the coaching staff.

“I’m just trying to build as a footballer and get back to where I think me and the team can be.

“We will have to wait and see if I’ve improved when the season starts. I have had a better pre-season and hopefully, I can help the team get into the Europa League.”

“I’m hoping the fans will see the real Jordon Ibe this season. I’ve got a lot to prove.”