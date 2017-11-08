Time to change Jose's nickname! Mourinho’s aura of invincibility is over

When Jose Mourinho arrived at Chelsea in 2004 and proclaimed, “I think I am a special one” he hadn’t seemed to realise the half of it. His Stamford Bridge unveiling came at a time when he was European champion and had also led Porto to back-to-back league titles, but they were to be only the start of his achievements.

Six years later he would be able to boast four more domestic crowns, two each with Chelsea and Inter, and was king of Europe once more with the Nerazzurri. It was an extraordinary run of success that persuaded Real Madrid that he was the only man in whom they could entrust the task of toppling Pep Guardiola’s seemingly unstoppable Barcelona.

But as Mourinho stares on at Guardiola’s latest runaway train at Manchester City in 2017-18, the Manchester United boss faces the realisation that he is the ‘Special One’ no longer. While it was a slight misinterpretation of his words which landed him that most boastful of nicknames, the moniker appeared well placed up until recent years. Nowadays it is arguable he is just another in a pack of managers attempting to play catch-up.

Comparing anyone’s efforts against those of Guardiola and City right now seems almost unfair. The Sky Blues have an unprecedented number of points after 11 Premier League games, and their goals tally has never been matched in the long history of English football. Moreover, their easiness on the eye has rightly had pretty much every neutral gasping. With Kevin De Bruyne and David Silva in the form of their lives, City look as appealing an outfit as the Premier League has produced in decades.

