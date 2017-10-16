What time is the FA Cup first round draw, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?

Telegraph Sport
The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday evening  - Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What is it?

It's the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup: the oldest competition in world football. 

The first round sees the 48 teams from League One and League Two joined by 32 non-league sides.

When is it?

Monday October 16.

What time is it?

The draw itself will begin at 7:10pm on Monday evening.

The first round of the FA Cup will take place on Saturday November 4  Credit: AP 

What TV channel is it on?

The draw will be broadcast live on both BBC Two and BT Sport.

Mark Chapman will present the BBC's coverage of the draw in half-hour long episode from 7pm, while BT Sport 3's show will also begin at 7pm. 

When will the matches take place? 

The first round will take place over the weekend of Friday November 3 to Monday 6 November 2017

Who's in the hat?

Sutton United made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup last season  Credit: Getty Images 

Three teams from the eighth tier of English football are among the non-league teams in the hat for the first round.

Hyde United, who play in the Northern Premier League, beat Scarborough Athletic on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the competition. 

Hampton and Richmond, who are coached by Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, failed in their bid to reach the FA Cup proper after losing to  National League South rivals Truro City.

Truro's 2-0 victory over their league rivals means they become the first Cornwal team to reach the FA Cup first round since 1969. 

Billericay Town, whose current players include Jamie O'Hara, Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant, will also take their place in the draw. 

FA Cup first round numbers

1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

2 AFC WIMBLEDON

3 BARNET

4 BLACKBURN ROVERS

5 BLACKPOOL

6 BRADFORD CITY

7 BRISTOL ROVERS

8 BURY

9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

10 CARLISLE UNITED

11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC

12 CHELTENHAM TOWN

13 CHESTERFIELD

14 COLCHESTER UNITED

15 COVENTRY CITY

16 CRAWLEY TOWN

17 CREWE ALEXANDRA

18 DONCASTER ROVERS

19 EXETER CITY

20 FLEETWOOD TOWN

21 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

22 GILLINGHAM

23 GRIMSBY TOWN

24 LINCOLN CITY

25 LUTON TOWN

26 MANSFIELD TOWN

27 MILTON KEYNES DONS

28 MORECAMBE

29 NEWPORT COUNTY

30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

31 NOTTS COUNTY

32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

33 OXFORD UNITED

34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

36 PORT VALE

37 PORTSMOUTH

38 ROCHDALE

39 ROTHERHAM UNITED

40 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

41 SHREWSBURY TOWN

42 SOUTHEND UNITED

43 STEVENAGE

44 SWINDON TOWN

45 WALSALL

46 WIGAN ATHLETIC

47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

48 YEOVIL TOWN

49 TRANMERE ROVERS

50 SOLIHULL MOORS OR OSSETT TOWN

51 HARTLEPOOL UNITED

52 SHAW LANE ASSOCIATION

53 CHORLEY OR BOSTON UNITED

54 AFC TELFORD UNITED

55 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY

56 NANTWICH TOWN OR KETTERING TOWN

57 GATESHEAD

58 GUISELEY

59 AFC FYLDE

60 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS

61 HYDE UNITED

62 MACCLESFIELD TOWN

63 BRACKLEY TOWN OR BILLERICAY TOWN

64 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE OR LEYTON ORIENT

65 HEREFORD

66 ALDERSHOT TOWN 

67 BATH CITY OR CHELMSFORD CITY

68 OXFORD CITY

69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED

70 HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS

71 WOKING OR CONCORD RANGERS

72 TRURO CITY

73 DOVER ATHLETIC OR BROMLEY

74 SLOUGH TOWN

75 DARTFORD

76 BOREHAM WOOD

77 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR ENFIELD TOWN

78 LEATHERHEAD

79 SUTTON UNITED

80 EAST THURROCK UNITED OR EBBSFLEET UNITED

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes