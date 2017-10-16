What time is the FA Cup first round draw, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?
What is it?
It's the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup: the oldest competition in world football.
The first round sees the 48 teams from League One and League Two joined by 32 non-league sides.
When is it?
Monday October 16.
What time is it?
The draw itself will begin at 7:10pm on Monday evening.
What TV channel is it on?
The draw will be broadcast live on both BBC Two and BT Sport.
Mark Chapman will present the BBC's coverage of the draw in half-hour long episode from 7pm, while BT Sport 3's show will also begin at 7pm.
When will the matches take place?
The first round will take place over the weekend of Friday November 3 to Monday 6 November 2017
Who's in the hat?
Three teams from the eighth tier of English football are among the non-league teams in the hat for the first round.
Hyde United, who play in the Northern Premier League, beat Scarborough Athletic on Sunday afternoon to book their place in the competition.
Hampton and Richmond, who are coached by Sky Sports commentator Martin Tyler, failed in their bid to reach the FA Cup proper after losing to National League South rivals Truro City.
Truro's 2-0 victory over their league rivals means they become the first Cornwal team to reach the FA Cup first round since 1969.
Billericay Town, whose current players include Jamie O'Hara, Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant, will also take their place in the draw.
FA Cup first round numbers
1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY
2 AFC WIMBLEDON
3 BARNET
4 BLACKBURN ROVERS
5 BLACKPOOL
6 BRADFORD CITY
7 BRISTOL ROVERS
8 BURY
9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED
10 CARLISLE UNITED
11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC
12 CHELTENHAM TOWN
13 CHESTERFIELD
14 COLCHESTER UNITED
15 COVENTRY CITY
16 CRAWLEY TOWN
17 CREWE ALEXANDRA
18 DONCASTER ROVERS
19 EXETER CITY
20 FLEETWOOD TOWN
21 FOREST GREEN ROVERS
22 GILLINGHAM
23 GRIMSBY TOWN
24 LINCOLN CITY
25 LUTON TOWN
26 MANSFIELD TOWN
27 MILTON KEYNES DONS
28 MORECAMBE
29 NEWPORT COUNTY
30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN
31 NOTTS COUNTY
32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC
33 OXFORD UNITED
34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED
35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
36 PORT VALE
37 PORTSMOUTH
38 ROCHDALE
39 ROTHERHAM UNITED
40 SCUNTHORPE UNITED
41 SHREWSBURY TOWN
42 SOUTHEND UNITED
43 STEVENAGE
44 SWINDON TOWN
45 WALSALL
46 WIGAN ATHLETIC
47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS
48 YEOVIL TOWN
49 TRANMERE ROVERS
50 SOLIHULL MOORS OR OSSETT TOWN
51 HARTLEPOOL UNITED
52 SHAW LANE ASSOCIATION
53 CHORLEY OR BOSTON UNITED
54 AFC TELFORD UNITED
55 GAINSBOROUGH TRINITY
56 NANTWICH TOWN OR KETTERING TOWN
57 GATESHEAD
58 GUISELEY
59 AFC FYLDE
60 KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS
61 HYDE UNITED
62 MACCLESFIELD TOWN
63 BRACKLEY TOWN OR BILLERICAY TOWN
64 DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE OR LEYTON ORIENT
65 HEREFORD
66 ALDERSHOT TOWN
67 BATH CITY OR CHELMSFORD CITY
68 OXFORD CITY
69 MAIDENHEAD UNITED
70 HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS
71 WOKING OR CONCORD RANGERS
72 TRURO CITY
73 DOVER ATHLETIC OR BROMLEY
74 SLOUGH TOWN
75 DARTFORD
76 BOREHAM WOOD
77 MAIDSTONE UNITED OR ENFIELD TOWN
78 LEATHERHEAD
79 SUTTON UNITED
80 EAST THURROCK UNITED OR EBBSFLEET UNITED