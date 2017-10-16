What time is the FA Cup first round draw, what TV channel is it on and what are the ball numbers?

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup takes place on Monday evening - Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

What is it?

It's the draw for the first round proper of the FA Cup: the oldest competition in world football.

The first round sees the 48 teams from League One and League Two joined by 32 non-league sides.

When is it?

Monday October 16.

What time is it?

The draw itself will begin at 7:10pm on Monday evening.

The first round of the FA Cup will take place on Saturday November 4 Credit: AP More

What TV channel is it on?

The draw will be broadcast live on both BBC Two and BT Sport.

Mark Chapman will present the BBC's coverage of the draw in half-hour long episode from 7pm, while BT Sport 3's show will also begin at 7pm.

When will the matches take place?

The first round will take place over the weekend of Friday November 3 to Monday 6 November 2017

Who's in the hat?

Sutton United made it to the fifth round of the FA Cup last season Credit: Getty Images More