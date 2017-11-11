Is it time for Ghana to replace Asamoah Gyan?

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan hasn't kicked a ball for the Black Stars since featuring in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Congo-Brazzaville in September due to injuries, but after his showing in that game, there’s no great urgency for him to return.

The superstar, near-omnipotent in the eyes of many Ghana fans, was irreplaceable once upon a time, but he’s firmly fallen from grace now, and won’t be present for the Black Stars’ final World Cup qualifier against Egypt—despite declaring himself fit.

Although Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah is nicknamed the Silent Killer, he has never been seen as a commanding manager by a larger section of Ghana fans, and his decision to even include Gyan in the squad list released last week has ultimately confirmed their thoughts that he’s not strong enough to manage the transition away from the hitman.

The former Sunderland record signing is aging, lacks match fitness and even the goals are drying up.

Despite scoring 51 goals in 105 international appearances, Gyan has only managed to score three goals within the last two years, including his latest strike, against the United States in July.

