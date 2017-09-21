Time to move on from controversial chant, says Lukaku

The in-form striker says Manchester United fans need to discontinue the controversial chant about him.

Romelu Lukaku has thanked Manchester United's fans for making him feel welcome at Old Trafford but says it is time to move on from the controversial chant about him.

The Belgium international has become an instant success at United since his £75 million move from Everton, scoring seven goals in as many games.

His lethal record in front of goal has endeared him to the club's fans, but a song about the striker has led to uproar.

Fan footage emerged after last weekend's 4-0 win over Everton that showed small groups of supporters singing a song that contained racial stereotypes.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out urged United to address the issue, and on Wednesday the Premier League outfit released a statement saying action would be taken "against any offensive behaviour".

The chant has been condemned by numerous United fan groups, and Lukaku hopes the whole controversy can be consigned to history.

"Great backing since I joined #MUFC. Fans have meant well with their songs but let's move on together. #RespectEachOther," a statement from the striker read on United's Twitter account.

United return to action on Saturday when they take on Southampton at St. Mary's in Premier League action.