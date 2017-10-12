It is time for Romelu Lukaku to prove his doubters wrong with Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku has scored in every game bar one that he has played at club and international level this season. For a striker to be able to say that as the nights draws is remarkable. After the defining move of his career, one to a club with the stature of Manchester United too, he has seamlessly acclimatised to his new surroundings.

His late strike in the recent rout of Crystal Palace, tapped in despite carrying a bandaged-up ankle and having looked out-of-sorts all afternoon, was his seventh goal in his first seven league games for United. With it, Lukaku matched a record set by Andy Cole in 1995. To make the record his own, he must score at Anfield on Saturday.

Lukaku has played 57 games against the notional ‘top six’ to date during his Premier League career. Some came when he was considered little more than a fringe player or a promising youngster, some when he was a leading man in his own right, but all at different stages of his development.

In those 57 games, he has scored 15 goals - slightly higher than one every four games. Even when considering that the majority of those games came in the colours of West Bromwich Albion and Everton, it is a record that a £75m striker should be expected to improve upon.

There are those who still say he has something to prove at the highest level before he can be considered in the same class as, say, back-to-back Golden Boot winner Harry Kane or the player on the verge of becoming Manchester City’s all-time leading scorer, Sergio Aguero. Compare him to the continent’s best out-and-out No 9s: Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suarez, even Gonzalo Higuain and there is still something left to prove.

After all, Lukaku’s first appearance in the Champions League proper came only a month ago, his record at international tournaments with Belgium is average at best and his harshest critics are quick to suggest that he is something of a ‘flat-track bully’. That is one way of putting it. He could also be called dependable - one who can be relied upon to put the lesser lights to the sword.