The timing of my SuperSport United move was brilliant, says Siyabonga Nhlapo

SuperSport United’s Siyabonga Nhlapo believes that they can hold their own as they prepare to travel to Lubumbashi for their first leg Caf Confederation Cup final encounter this weekend.

The 28-year-old, who was most recently on the books of Bidvest Wits, signed for the Tshwane-based outfit at the beginning of the season and hasn’t looked back ever since.

Nhlapo has already been part of SuperSport’s MTN 8 title winning team, and on Sunday he will have the opportunity to contribute further to their success as SuperSport look to put one hand on the coveted continental trophy.

However, Mazembe are certainly no walkovers as they go into the crunch encounter as the tournament’s reigning champions, but this doesn’t faze the SuperSport full-back who believes despite the Ravens’ continental pedigree, they are not the powerhouses they once were.

“They are a formidable team, one of the best in the continent, but we don’t fear them,” Nhlapo told The Star.

“They aren’t as strong as they used to be. They don’t bully their opponents like they used to do. I saw how they struggled away (against FUS Rabat of Morocco), but their pedigree in these competitions pushed took them to the final. The team did well against them in the group stage, so we know what to expect,” he explained.

Meanwhile, after sustaining a difficult period at the defending Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions, Nhlapo is eager to repay his new empoyers' faith in him.

“The timing of my move to join SuperSport United was brilliant,” Nhlapo added.

“I am on the verge of making history with them in a short space of time. I had to step up to fit in here. I was moved by how quickly the club moved to register me for this competition since I joined them in the middle of it. I want to repay that faith by helping them become African champions,” he concluded.