Timor-Leste U19 1 Malaysia U19 3: Tigers keep cool to win first qualifiers match

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Malaysia U19 opened their 2018 AFC U-19 Championship qualification campaign with a 3-1 win over Timor-Leste on Tuesday. In their Group F match that was held at the Paju Public Stadium, South Korea, they needed to wait until the second half to open the scoring, through Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak's 52nd minute header, before Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat turned goalscorer 15 minutes later. Substitute Zhafir Yusoff gave Malaysia a three-goal lead in the 77th minute with a beautiful strike, but Da Costa pulled one back with an injury-time penalty that was given for a handball.

Malaysia have defeated Timor-Leste in September, in their AFF U18 Championship group match, and they displayed the confidence in the first 10 minutes, dominating possession. But they failed to produce anything from the domination, and Timor-Leste soon found their footing in the game.

The tide turned, and Timor-Leste put pressure on Malaysia with their high pressing. which disorganised the Young Tigers' defence.

A misplaced pass by Saiful Iskandar Adha Saiful Azlan almost proved costly, when it was intercepted by an opposing midfielder. Thankfully, Marcos Gusmao's try was too weak.

In the 38th minute Malaysia stars Hadi and Akhyar Rashid missed a glorious chance to take the lead. Shivan Pillay Asokan's header across the Timor-Leste goal was missed by Hadi's outstretched leg, and Akhyar's point-blank shot went straight into goalkeeper Fagio Augusto's chest.

The first half ended goalless, but the Tigers needed only seven minutes to break the deadlock in the second half. Hadi at the far post used his height advantage to nod a freekick from the right by Akif, lobbing Fagio.