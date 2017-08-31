Tinashe Nengomasha hopes Willard Katsande stays injury-free for Kaizer Chiefs

The midfield hardman has been an integral part of the club over the last few seasons

Legendary Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha hopes that Willard Katsande doesn’t get injured during the season as it will leave a void that Wiseman Meyiwa is not ready to fill.

"They [Chiefs] will just be hoping that he continues injury-free and does not wear out because if he does, then the pressure will be on," Nengomasha told SowetanLive.

Meyiwa has been widely tipped as Katsande’s successor, but having yet to make his official debut, the jury is still out on his potential to supersede Katsande.

"I think the youngster [Meyiwa] is a future prospect and can do well but he needs some time to be groomed,” Nengomasha said.

With Lucky Baloyi departing for Bloemfontein Celtic, coach Steve Komphela like Nengomasha will be hoping Katsande doesn’t get any long-term injuries.

The Amakhosi are winless in their opening three matches, losing twice to SuperSport United and drawing with Bloemfontein Celtic as calls for Komphela’s head grows.

With the transfer window closing at midnight, it remains to be seen whether they add one or two players having been linked with Lebogang Manyama and Leonardo Castro.