Following their impressive debut campaign, the Citizens are looking to continue that momentum next season by bolstering their team with new signings

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler says they need to recruit quality players.

“Our MDC squad in our first season was quite literally put together in a matter of four weeks‚” Tinkler told Times Media Digital.

“We were just trying to get the numbers up to be honest‚ so it was all a bit of rush and not that much thought went into it.

“That’s why we didn’t really compete in the MDC‚ but having said that‚ we probably actually did quite well in the end,” he continued.

"There is not really any players there that we would consider for the first team now‚ there are one or two talented individuals who need another season at that level and then maybe," he added.

“We can now put more thought into the make-up of that team and‚ in time‚ it could be a source of players for the first team,” he said.

Having let three foreigners in Renars Rode, James Brown and Matthew Sim leave six month into the current season, Tinkler says their philosophy is to see foreign players play regularly than warm the bench.

“Our philosophy with the foreign players is that they must play‚ not come to make up the numbers. If a foreign guy is not in the starting line-up most of the time then it is a problem‚ unless it is a youngster who you have signed because you want to groom him and see a future further down the line," he explained.

“We currently have a few [foreign] positions available‚ and it is about finding players who are going to strengthen the starting XI,” Tinkler concluded.