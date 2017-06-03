Tinkler reportedly wants Orlando Pirates winger Memela at Cape Town City

The left-footed winger, who joined Bucs from Cape Town All Stars in 2015, could soon return to the Mother City

Cape Town City have reportedly set their sights on Orlando Pirates midfielder Luvuyo Memela ahead of the upcoming Transfer Window.

The attacking midfielder has fallen out-of-favour at Pirates since the arrival of coach Kjell Jonevret four months ago.

According to The Citizen source close to the City camp, coach Eric Tinkler has identified Memela as one of the players he would like to sign.

The 29-year-old winger flourished under Tinkler at Pirates last season - scoring five goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

“Remember that it was Tinkler who brought Memela to Pirates from Cape Town All Stars," the source said.

"He did well under him and was a fan favourite, but since he (Tinkler) left Pirates, Memela has not been the same," the source added.

"Tinkler wants to resurrect his career and he believes he will do well here at Cape Town City,” the source concluded.

This season, Memela has made 20 appearances across all competitions without scoring a single goal.