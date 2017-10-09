Titans could start pre-season without a head coach

Gold Coast Titans are hopeful of having a new head coach in place for pre-season, but are offering no assurances.

Gold Coast Titans chief executive Graham Annesley has said there are no guarantees the club will appoint a new head coach before the players report for pre-season.

The Titans parted company with Neil Henry in August and have not yet appointed a replacement as the process of finding new owners for the club continues.

Annesley previously stated that he hoped Henry's successor would be in place by the end of September, but is not willing to put a timeframe on an appointment as things stand.

Asked if the Titans could be without a head coach in pre-season, Annesley told NRL.com: "I don't think that will happen but I can't guarantee it.

"Everything that we're working towards is to have a head coach in place when the players get back. But I can't guarantee it because I'm not the only one involved in the process.

"Ultimately I can only do what I'm permitted to do and because the NRL has committed to keep the ownership consortia in the loop as well… it's a very unusual situation. Very unusual.

"I don't think we'll have to wait until the outcome of the ownership for the outcome of the coach but we're not there yet."