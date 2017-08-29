Titans owner gives $1m to Watt's hurricane relief fund

Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk donated $1million to J.J. Watt's relief fund for the city of Houston after the Hurricane Harvey devastation.

Athletes and teams from all sports have pledged large sums of money to help the relief effort and to aid the city of Houston.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraiser on Sunday that has far exceeded his original goal of $200,000, and the funds donated are rapidly increasing.

Strunk is from the Houston area, and the donation shows that conference rivalries mean nothing when it comes to helping others in need.

"The flooding and devastation to the Houston area has been painful to watch," Strunk said in a statement.

"As a native to the area, I have been so encouraged to see how the locals and the nation as a whole have come together to help one another. The NFL, at the end of the day, is a family that helps one another in times of need.

"J.J. has created a dynamic where boots will be on the ground with immediate aid to those who need it. The Titans want to be a part of his effort to help the Houston community as it rebuilds. I talked with him earlier today and he was very appreciative. We discussed his plans, and I know he is determined to help as many people as he can."

The Titans also donated $25,000 to the Red Cross over the weekend to aid with the relief.

Watt's fundraiser just hit the $3.5m mark Tuesday, with a new goal of $4m.