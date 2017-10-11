Titans quarterback Mariota hoping to face Colts

Marcus Mariota, 23, is hopeful of making a comeback from his hamstring injury against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota is aiming to return to the line-up for Monday's NFL clash with the Indianapolis Colts.

Mariota – pick two in the 2015 draft – suffered a hamstring injury in the Titans' 57-14 loss to the Houston Texans in week four, missing Tennessee's 16-10 defeat to the Miami Dolphins the following week.

The 23-year-old, however, is hopeful of making a comeback against the Colts.

"It's just kind of going to take it day-by-day, see how I feel," Mariota told reporters on Wednesday.

"Hopefully toward the end of the week I get more on my plate and hopefully I'll feel comfortable to try to play on Monday."

Mariota's 2016 season was ended by a broken leg, and with the injury this year, he has now missed games in each of his first three campaigns.

However, when Mariota is on the field and healthy he looks like one of the quarterbacks of the future for the NFL. He has completed 61.4 percent of his passes with 48 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.