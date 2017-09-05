Titans make retired player with ALS one of their captains

The Tennessee Titans have named Tim Shaw, a former linebacker with ALS, one of their six captains for the NFL season.

Shaw, a special teams performer and linebacker for the Titans from 2010 until 2012, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2014.

"It is real special for Tim to be with us," Titans skipper Wesley Woodyard said via the team's website. "Nobody knows how many days you have on this earth, and him battling ALS, it shows the courage he has to keep going on. It is amazing to have him around and we cherish him."

Other Titans captains include quarterback Marcus Mariota, tight end Delanie Walker, linebacker Brian Orakpo and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey.

A fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2007, Shaw also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears before finishing his career with three seasons in Tennessee.