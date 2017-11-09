The Tite factor has made Brazil World Cup favourites - Paulo Sergio

Paulo Sergio won it all.

After beginning his career with local Sao Paulo giants Corinthians, he would head to Europe to make his fortune.

An instant success in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, the dynamic and inventive forward enjoyed a fine spell with Italian club Roma before returning to the Bundesliga to claim a league title and a Champions League winners medal with Bayern Munich.

And, of course, he would conquer the world with Brazil. Paulo Sergio would feature for just 22 minutes in USA as the Selecao claimed their fourth world title, making a brief appearance versus Sweden, but that takes nothing away from the crowning achievement of a proud and successful career in the game.

He is now hoping to see a new generation follow in his footsteps, and believes current coach Tite’s transformative impact on the current team could see them do exactly that.

Seeção Brasil treino Tite 29 08 2017 More