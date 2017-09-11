Tite still impressing - how the media reacted to Brazil's qualifiers

With their place at Russia 2018 already having been secured, Brazil’s first two post-qualifying outings proved a positive exercise.

A year after his arrival as coach, Tite has defined and solidified both his approach and his personnel ahead of the big kick-off next year.

With one eye focused firmly on leading the Selecao to a sixth world title, Tite made it clear that preparations for Russia were well underway.

The coaching staff have spent much of the last 12 months prioritising an approach to perform under intense pressure, which perhaps explained the relatively sluggish start Brazil made against Ecuador in Porto Alegre on Thursday.

Tite’s 100% record as Brazil boss came to an end in June, when his side were defeated by Argentina in a Brasil Global Tour fixture in Australia. With the pressure off, his experimental side struggled to get going against their old rivals, and it proved a similar story for the opening stages against Ecuador before a second-hallf improvement saw them secure a 2-0 win.

Five days later, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Colombia in Barranquilla, as Tite’s run of nine consecutive competitive victories finally came to an end. But there plenty of positives, and the Brazilian media reacted well to another Conmebol World Cup qualifying double-header.

"it is really about maintaining the level of performance,” said BBC Brasil’s Tim Vickery.

“I think we are no longer talking about the qualifiers, but about preparing for the World Cup. So, the result is now secondary. We are analysing the team and thinking about how they will perform at the World Cup.

“I thought we saw good things against Colombia, because of the difficulties Brazil faced, including the logistical madness of playing the first match in Porto Alegre and then going all the way up to Barranquilla.

“The sacrifice that South American players make to defend their national teams is very impressive – the Europeans do not do overcome the same things, and I do not think they would.”

There were some defensive frailties on show, however, and Tim believes that while Tite has overcome the problems in attack that plagued the Selecao since World Cup 2014, there is still some work to do at the back, specifically around the full-backs.

