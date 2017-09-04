Title-chasing Sofapaka awards best players for August

Hillary Echesa was honoured in absentia as the runner-up for the best player while the whole team bagged the Fair Play Award

Sofapaka's goal scoring machine Umaru Kasumba was feted as the team's top scorer and the best player of the month of August.

Ageless midfielder Hillary Echesa, who is bereaved by his brother, was honoured in absentia as the runner-up for the best player while the whole team bagged the Fair Play Award.

The team's coach Sam Ssimbwa said the newly introduced awards will go a long way in motivating the players to produce increased good performance in the team’s quest to reclaim the title they last won in 2009.

“As you may be aware, we are steadily in contention for the title and the awards are the best thing to have happened at the club. I must say a big thank you to the management for this noble course,” Ssimbwa told Goal.

Out of the awards, Kasumba received Sh30, 000 as the top scorer and the same amount as the best player which he will share with Rodgers Aloro.

On the other hand, Echesa is entitled to Sh20, 000. As a goodwill gesture, Kasumba and Aloro will donate Sh 5, 000 out of their awards, to fellow players and a similar amount to coaches.

“I’m donating part of the cash to players for the reason that I would not have been adjudged one of the best players without their support. The award was stemmed on teamwork and I must thank my colleagues for their unswerving support,” said Aloro.

Awards at a glance: Best Player - Umaru Kasumba/Rodgers Aloro (Sh30, 000); Top scorer - Umaru Kasumba (Sh30, 000); Runner-up (Best player) - Hillary Echesa (Sh20, 000) and Fair Play -Sofapaka team price (Sh10, 000).