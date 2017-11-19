Tittle winning Gor Mahia coach impressed

Coach Kerr is happy with the way his players have played this season and he is aiming at replicating the same in the Caf Champions League

Gor Mahia crowned a successful 2017 Kenyan Premier League season with a 2-2 draw against Sony Sugar.

A Meddie Kagere brace was all the Champions needed to take a point from the sugar millers who scored through George Abege and Yemi Mwana.

Coach Dylan Kerr is happy with the way his players' input this season and he is aiming at replicating the same in the Caf Champions League.

"The players have been fantastic for the better part of the season, they have given us the results we need to be champions.

"The fans too, they have given us the support we need and that has been a motivation for us.

"We want to do better in the continentals, we have done our assessment and the main thing is to have a competitive and quality squad to do better."

In the 34 matches played, Gor Mahia won 22, drew eight and lost just four.