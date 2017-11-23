Tiyani Mabunda is staying at Sundowns, confirms Pitso Mosimane

Mabunda is in the final year of his contract with the Brazilians, but Mosimane isn't too worried because the midfielder wants to stay

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently confirmed that Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro were heading for the exit door, leading many to question whether or not there could be a mass exodus at the club come June next year.

Apart from Billiat and Castro, Masandawana have a list of players which include names such as Themba Zwane and Tiyani Mabunda whose contracts are set to run out at the end of the season, and reports have previously suggested that they could also look elsewhere if they fail to agree terms with the club.

However, Mosimane has been quick to quash rumours regarding an exit for Mabunda.

The Sundowns mentor, in his usual bullish fashion, stated that the 29-year-old would remain at the club, saying the midfielder is willing to sit down with the management and discuss a possible new contract.

“Shuga (Mabunda) will stay. Shuga wants to talk, he wants to discuss terms,” Mosimane told the media.

“Which team does he want to play for? He can choose to go to another team, but he is clever enough to know that if he stays here and plays for us he has the (Caf) Champions League to play next year, and we are fighting to play in the Champions League again (in 2019). We can give him a position in Bafana. So, do you want to leave that team?” he quizzed.