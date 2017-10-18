TKO Last 16 venues, dates and kickoff times announced

The PSL has announced that the opening fixture of the 2017/18 Telkom Knockout last round of 16 will be played on the weekend of 27-29 October 2017

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced venues, dates and kickoff times for the Last 16 of this year's Telkom Knockout Cup.

The opening TKO fixture will see Maritzburg United host Platinum Stars at the Harry Gwala Stadium on October 27. Kickoff is at 20h00.

There will be five matches on Saturday, October 28. Among others, Golden Arrows will welcome Orlando Pirates to the Princess Magogo Stadium at 15h30, while Kaizer Chiefs will take on AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium at 2h15.

Bidvest Wits will host Free State Stars at Bidvest Stadium at 20h15.

On Sunday, the 28th of October, Chippa United will be at Sisa Dukashe Stadium for their clash with Mamelodi Sundowns, while Baroka and Cape Town City will battle it out at the Peter Mokaba Stadium - both matches start at 15h30.

TKO Last 16 fixtures in full below: