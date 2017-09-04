Toby Alderweireld tells Tottenham to pay him what he's worth - or let him leave

Toby Alderweireld has told Tottenham to pay him what he's worth or to let him leave.

The Belgian international defender is yet to agree a contract extension with the club with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2019.

There is talk that should Tottenham trigger a one-year extension then the 28-year-old would be able to leave for £25m.

And the player's representative Stijn Francis has made his client's position clear.

"When you look at Toby's statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer," said Francis. "Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him. There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can.

"But these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy."

Alderweireld, who is part of the Belgian squad that secured their place at next summer's World Cup with the win over Greece on Sunday, for his part is leaving his future in the hands of others.

"I leave everything to my father," he said. "We will see what happens in the coming months. But of course a great deal has happened recently. I am going to progress still further. I can really see myself getting a whole lot better.

"By adapting my game, I have improved every season."