Toby Flood: There is ambition here at Newcastle Falcons, the culture is right and the young guys want to challenge

In the summer Toby Flood walked back into Kingston Park for the first time since he left for Leicester almost a decade ago and looked around. Same old sights and sounds for the most part. Musty old smell in the gym under the west stand. No daylight, clothes strewn about. Several familiar faces around including the bloke he had bumped into when he turned up for that medical test after signing from Toulouse – Dave Walder, a one-time team-mate.

If Flood’s initial reaction was one of déjà vu about the club he had known as a youngster in the company of Jonny Wilkinson and co. then Walder’s new status as Falcons head coach indicated that there had been change. Big change.

The sold-out notices for a start. Sunday’s Premiership match against Leicester will see the 10,200 capacity Kingston Park packed to the rafters for the first time in nine years. And it is not much of a stretch to say Newcastle start as favourites.

That sort of assessment hasn’t been made since Flood himself was passing a ball about in Newcastle colours. There is a vibrant mood about the place and not just because Falcons are lying fourth ( against Leicester’s sixth) and top their European Challenge Cup group after an impressive Flood-inspired win at Bordeaux last weekend.

There are plans about to go forward to re-develop the north stand to add 1,500 seats and to install a state-of-the-art rugby-based complex within. Another 3G pitch is planned in the newly-extended 35-acre Falcons Park site for club as well as community use.

In midweek the back pitch hosted colts-age matches while the ground itself was abuzz with gaggles of kids on half-term watching training and queueing for autographs.

Flood is back at the club he left almost a decade ago Credit: Getty Images More