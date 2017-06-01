Togo's Emmanuel Adebayor to miss Nigeria clash

The Hawks skipper won’t be available for his side against the Super Eagles in Thursday evening warm up match in France due to club engagements

Emmanuel Adebayor will miss out on the Togo squad to face Nigeria after club commitments ruled him out of the friendly encounter.

The Hawks aim to use Thursday's encounter against Gernot Rohr's side to prepare for their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria.

But the refusal of Turkish outfit, Istanbul Basaksehir to release Adebayor means he can only team up with Claude Le Roy's side early next week ahead of the tie against the North Africans.

Teammate Franco Atchou says they are ready to battle the Super Eagles in Paris, even without their captain.

“Adebayor will not play. His club did not release him and, thus, we have planned very well in his absence,” Atchou told Goal.

"We are ready to give Nigeria a good run for their money because we are using the match to prepare for our match with Algeria in the Nations Cup qualifier. He will be missed no doubt but we must move on without him.

“We are still intact even without Adebayor and the Super Eagles will see that for themselves when the match starts.

"We want to qualify for the Nations Cup again and matches like the one with the Eagles will keep us in shape for the tie with the Algerians," he concluded.