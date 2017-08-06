Tom Brady's mother given Super Bowl ring

Galynn Brady - mother of New England Patriots quarter-back Tom - completed her cancer treatments in April and now has a Super Bowl ring.

Tom Brady credits his mother Galynn's battle with cancer as the inspiration behind his comeback fight for a historic Super Bowl LI win.

To commemorate the hardships they endured last season, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft surprised the veteran quarterback and his family this off-season by giving Galynn a Super Bowl ring of her own.

"He's been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it," Brady told ESPN.

"He was always asking, 'How's mom doing? How is she feeling?' We didn’t know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl.

"She was a big inspiration for me, and [Kraft] knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it."

Brady cited personal family matters when turning down New England's visit to the White House in April, and it was later reported he instead opted to spend time with his mother.

Tom Brady Sr. told The Boston Globe that Galynn completed her cancer treatments that same month.