Tom Brady: Extra days off after Patriots loss 'sucked'

Tom Brady said it has been difficult getting over the Patriots' upset by the Chiefs given the extra days to sulk in defeat.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has found it difficult to get over Thursday's 42-27 upset at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs given the extra days to reflect.

Brady finished 16 of 36 for 267 yards with zero touchdowns, while New England's defense allowed Kansas City to rack up 537 yards of total offense, including 246 yards from scrimmage by Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt in his historic debut.

With the Patriots not back in action until Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the veteran QB has been frustrated by the wait to turn his focus on their next opponent.

"It's probably easier when you're getting right back to work," Brady told WEEI's 'Kirk and Callahan' programme.

"It actually kind of sucked having three extra days to think about it and re-watch the game.

"The good thing about football season when it's Sunday to Sunday, Monday you kind of watch it and then by Tuesday you're already moving on to the next team. I've kind of moved on to the next team, but we haven't really done that formally as a team. We're doing that [on Monday].

"It kind of sits with us a little bit longer, but maybe it's good to sit with us longer and continue for us to evaluate and nit-pick and so forth.

"So it's probably a couple of extra days in weeks like this as opposed to a normal seven-day week."