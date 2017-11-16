Tom Croft retires from professional rugby with immediate effect

Tom Croft celebrates after a Champions Cup win for Leicester Tigers in 2016 - Copyright (c) 2016 Rex Features. No use without permission.

Leicester Tigers back-rower Tom Croft has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect, bowing out on medical grounds after receiving advice on a neck injury.

The 31 year-old collected 40 caps for England and featured in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions over two tours in 2009 and 2013.

He was also involved in four Premiership-winning campaigns with Leicester, whom he represented 173 times, and started the 2009 Heineken Cup final against Leinster at lock.

Croft, a dynamic lineout forward and a pacey carrier with a penchant for long-range tries, suffered a string of fitness setbacks since making his senior Tigers debut in 2005, including a broken neck in 2012 and a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament the following year.

Although his abilities brought immense success in between these absences, the former Oakham School pupil has retired due to another neck issue.

“I’ve played professional rugby at Leicester for 12 years and in that time I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” he said. “I’ve played alongside and against some incredible players and made many life-long friends in the game.

Tom Croft breaks to score for the British and Irish Lions against South Africa in 2009