Tom Croft retires from professional rugby with immediate effect
Leicester Tigers back-rower Tom Croft has announced his retirement from professional rugby with immediate effect, bowing out on medical grounds after receiving advice on a neck injury.
The 31 year-old collected 40 caps for England and featured in five Tests for the British and Irish Lions over two tours in 2009 and 2013.
He was also involved in four Premiership-winning campaigns with Leicester, whom he represented 173 times, and started the 2009 Heineken Cup final against Leinster at lock.
Croft, a dynamic lineout forward and a pacey carrier with a penchant for long-range tries, suffered a string of fitness setbacks since making his senior Tigers debut in 2005, including a broken neck in 2012 and a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament the following year.
Although his abilities brought immense success in between these absences, the former Oakham School pupil has retired due to another neck issue.
“I’ve played professional rugby at Leicester for 12 years and in that time I’ve enjoyed every second of it,” he said. “I’ve played alongside and against some incredible players and made many life-long friends in the game.
“Unfortunately I have also suffered some reasonably significant injuries and now, after seeking advice on a neck injury, I have to announce my retirement as a player.
“Leaving the game has been a massive decision for me - it is all I have known since leaving school - but with the issues I’ve have fitness-wise over the last few years, and with my wife and two young kids at home, it’s the right decision to hang up the boots and move onto the next chapter.”
Club chief executive Simon Cohen summed up Croft’s popularity at Leicester Tigers.
“He deserves his place among the very best produced by Tigers in its long history. We wish him and his family all the very best for the future. Tom will always be welcome at Welford Road.”