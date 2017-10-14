Tom Davies on track to become Everton's new driving force
Tom Davies is not your average 19-year-old Premier League footballer. While for most, their new-found wealth is spent on vast houses, fast cars and at expensive nightclubs, the Everton midfielder remains steadfastly at home with his parents, unwilling to alter the lifestyle that has helped him to the top.
Having showcased his talents in a stunning performance – capped by a thrilling individual strike – on just his third league start, against Manchester City in January, Davies has become a consistent figure in a squad that Ronald Koeman takes to Brighton.
Davies, though, is not getting ahead of himself. His life outside of football revolves around spending time out and about with friends rather than closing himself off to the public. Described as a “throwback” on the field with his long hair and pulled-down socks, his attitude harks back to a bygone era.
“My life has changed massively, but what I do every day hasn’t changed that much,” he said. “I still live with my mum and dad and I’m around Liverpool a lot. It’s changed for me in terms of being more in the spotlight, but day-to-day everything is the same. I just try to enjoy what I’m doing, both playing football and outside of it. I like the things I like and I’m not going to change that just because I’m playing football. I’ve just carried on what I was doing as a kid.”
Ridiculed by team-mates for requiring a lift to training from his mother last season, Davies has finally invested in a car, having passed his driving test. But that is where the self-indulgent spending ends, with the teenager instead opting to use his wages to take his family on the trip of a lifetime to Australia over the summer.
“My cousin is out there,” said Davies. “He’s been there for 10 years, he’s got kids now and we’ve always talked about going. Maybe if I wasn’t a footballer we still could have gone but we wouldn’t have been able to stay for as long.
“It was great being with the family and enjoying ourselves. We were laughing the whole time. I only got recognised once, in the middle of nowhere. We went to Ayers Rock and as we were getting a flight to Sydney, one guy said, ‘Are you Tom Davies?’ He wasn’t a Scouser or anything, just an Australian guy.”
While his attitude to life away from the game is a refreshing one, Davies has struggled to hold down a regular spot in Koeman’s side during their inconsistent start to the new campaign. He has started just three of the Toffees’ opening seven league matches heading into Sunday’s clash at Brighton, with Koeman’s future coming under increasing scrutiny having spent £140 million over the summer only for his side to be languishing in the lower reaches of the table.
Davies’ lack of opportunities from the start is in part down to the summer arrivals of Davy Klaassen, Gylfi Sigurdsson and Wayne Rooney, who all favour a similar role to that of Davies, but the England Under-21 international insists there is not a problem when it comes to balance within the squad.
“We’re all different types of players. I think we all bring something different to the team,” he said. “Obviously Wayne is so good on the ball and has so much experience. Gylfi adds goals to the team and his set-plays are so dangerous.
“It’s just about finding a way to fit us all in, and once that comes, our quality can show. If we find a system and an understanding between each other that works then I’m sure it’ll be good.”
Rooney’s arrival, in particular, was special for boyhood Everton fan Davies, having watched the former England captain himself break onto the scene in spectacular circumstances at Goodison Park. He is still becoming accustomed to having one of his football heroes alongside him.
“It was kind of weird when he came back, but now it feels quite natural,” he said. “Just seeing him here was surreal at first. When I come off the pitch a bit unsure about my performance he’s always there to chat with me about what’s happened in the game. That means a lot, having grown up supporting the club.”
Rooney’s presence is a reminder to Davies of what can be achieved by those who come through the academy system on Merseyside, and though his lifestyle choices may differ from some of those who have come before him, at present they are standing him in good stead to repeat his hero’s trajectory.