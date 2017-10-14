Tom Davies on track to become Everton's new driving force

Tom Davies is not your average 19-year-old Premier League footballer. While for most, their new-found wealth is spent on vast houses, fast cars and at expensive nightclubs, the Everton midfielder remains steadfastly at home with his parents, unwilling to alter the lifestyle that has helped him to the top.

Having showcased his talents in a stunning performance – capped by a thrilling individual strike – on just his third league start, against Manchester City in January, Davies has become a consistent figure in a squad that Ronald Koeman takes to Brighton.

Davies, though, is not getting ahead of himself. His life outside of football revolves around spending time out and about with friends rather than closing himself off to the public. Described as a “throwback” on the field with his long hair and pulled-down socks, his attitude harks back to a bygone era.

“My life has changed massively, but what I do every day hasn’t changed that much,” he said. “I still live with my mum and dad and I’m around Liverpool a lot. It’s changed for me in terms of being more in the spotlight, but day-to-day everything is the same. I just try to enjoy what I’m doing, both playing football and outside of it. I like the things I like and I’m not going to change that just because I’m playing football. I’ve just carried on what I was doing as a kid.”

