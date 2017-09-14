Tom Heaton out 'for months' as Burnley target Anders Lindegaard as his replacement

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton has had surgery on a shoulder injury and is expected to be out “for months”, Burnley manager Sean Dyche has announced, as he looks to bring in a replacement.

The 31-year-old, capped three times by England, suffered the injury after landing awkwardly during the first half of the Clarets' 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend and went under the knife on Wednesday.

And while Dyche confirmed the dislocated shoulder, he refused to put a specific timeframe on when the goalkeeper would return.

Dyche had said after the game he suspected Heaton would be missing for a number of months and, asked whether that would be the case at a press conference on Thursday, he replied: “Yes, It won't be weeks, it will be a longer period.

“Tom’s surgery went very well. Tom was good afterwards. I’ll speak to him this afternoon.

“As long as the surgery heals properly he’ll be on top of rehab because he’s ultra professional. We won’t rush him back.

“They’d be a lesser period out for an outfield player but a goalkeeper is constantly landing on his shoulder.

“Tom understands the role and that it can happen. He’s had a fantastic run. It won’t be weeks, it will be a longer period.”

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has been training with the club after being released by Preston North End and the conclusion of last season, and is expected to be brought in on a short-term deal.

“Anders has spent a days with us,” Dyche confirmed. “We’ll speak to him accordingly. We want three goalkeepers.”