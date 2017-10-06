Tom Lawrence stunner sees Wales edge closer to World Cup play-off place

Tom Lawrence answered Wales' call for a hero to boost their World Cup qualification hopes with a 1-0 win against Georgia in Tbilisi.

Wales were without their injured talisman Gareth Bale, but Lawrence ensured the Real Madrid star's absence was not felt as he struck a 25-yard winner four minutes into the second half.

The victory keeps Wales in second place in Group D and firmly in the race for a play-off ahead of their final qualifier, at home to the Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Wales started the penultimate round of fixtures in second spot, four points behind group leaders Serbia and one ahead of the Republic of Ireland - visitors to Cardiff on Monday.

Wales are edging closer to the play-off places (Getty)

Two wins would almost certainly guarantee Wales a play-off place next month, although favourable results in other groups could see four points being enough.