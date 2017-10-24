Tomlin calls Bryant situation 'somewhat of a distraction'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is trying to get his team ready for a tough test on the road against the Detroit Lions, but wide receiver Martavis Bryant is making things difficult.

Bryant told ESPN that he wants to remain in Pittsburgh, but would have to leave if his role fails to change.

The 25-year-old has managed just three receptions in the Steelers' past two NFL games.

Tomlin fired back at Bryant, calling the disgruntled receiver a "distraction".

He also mentioned he has the final say on whether or not Bryant is allowed to leave, claiming he is not available via trade.

"It will be dealt with, appropriately so," Tomlin said in a during a news conference on Tuesday. "That ball is in my court, I haven't visited with him yet. To be quite honest, I haven't visited with him because I've had bigger fish to fry. I will visit with him at some point.

"The Lions really take precedence. They are coming off a bye. [Bryant] said some things when he's not around us that are somewhat of a distraction. And I say somewhat because we are fielding questions on it, not because it is high on my damn agenda.

"But because I am fielding questions it is somewhat of a distraction, so we will deal with it as such and move on with it."

The Steelers (4-2) have won their last two matchups and hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North.