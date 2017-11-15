Tommy Fleetwood enters final straight in Race to Dubai

One insulting tweet. That is all it took to inspire Tommy Fleetwood’s Race To Dubai charge and here on Thursday he will attempt to fend off two major winners to join the legendary names on the Harry Vardon Trophy.

Fleetwood has led the European Tour list for most of the year, but his candidature to top the European Tour’s order of merit money list has not impressed everybody. Sitting down in his house one night in March, Fleetwood logged on to Twitter.

“Someone had posted ‘who do you think will win the Race to Dubai?’ and Phil Kenyon [Fleetwood’s putting coach] replied ‘what about the current leader?’” Fleetwood said. “Somebody else posted the giggling emoji. They laughed at the thought of me winning, so that motivated me. And when I won at Le Golf National [at the Open de France in July], that's when I thought ‘you know this is actually a real thing - I could win The Race to Dubai’. Yeah, I’ve been talking about it ever since.”

The talking will stop at 12.40pm local time when he ventures out with his main rival for the prize here at the Jumeirah Golf Estates for the first round of the DP World Tour Championship, the concluding event on the European Tour’s season.

The fact that it will be Justin Rose, another Englishman, alongside, obviously will add some spice to the occasion, as will Sergio Garcia’s presence in the group behind as the stalking horse who could prevail if he wins and the two outstanding favourites stumble. The absent Rory McIlroy apart, it is everything the Tour and sponsors could wish for, as they seek to underline the Race To Dubai as one the game’s premier titles.

Garcia has obviously not assisted in this case by skipping the last three events and by choosing this, of all weeks, to test new clubs. But there can be no doubting the desire of Fleetwood and Rose. The latter, who won his one and, so far, only order of merit 10 years ago, humorously explained why it meant, and continues to mean, so much.