Tommy Fleetwood extends lead at the top of the European Tour after Branden Grace seals Nedbank Golf Challenge
Tommy Fleetwood extended his lead at the top of the European Tour’s order of merit courtesy of a top-10 at the Nedbank Challenge and ensured that it will essentially be a two-horse race at this week’s finale in Dubai.
Fleetwood went into the final round in Sun City six behind the lead, knowing that a third win of the season would secure his first Harry Vardon Trophy. In the event, the 26-year-old could only manage a one-under 71 to finish on three-under in a tie for 10th with countryman Graeme Storm, eight behind the champion Branden Grace.
But this battling effort took Fleetwood more than 250,000 points clear of Justin Rose, with Sergio Garcia more than 1 million behind in third and only boasting the faintest chance of winning the Race To Dubai. The fact that two major champions are on his tail, does not seem to be bothering Fleetwood.
“I've played brilliant all year and just to be in with a chance of winning the Race to Dubai, it's pretty special, really,” Fleetwood said. “It's not a burden, I don't feel stressed about it, I don't feel anxious. And as much as it depends on what they do [at the DP World Tour Championship], it is in my hands.
"I don't know how I'll feel. It's going to be a new experience, it's going to be a great experience. Hopefully I can come back on Sunday and I've won both, the tournament and the Race to Dubai. That would be great, wouldn't it?”
Fleetwood was on his way to the airport for his journey to the United Arab Emirates when Grace sealed his eighth Tour title with a brilliant 66.
The seventh Rolex Series event of the season had brought an elite field to Gary Player Country Club they did not disappoint, with the final group of Grace, France’s Victor Dubuisson and Scotland’s Scott Jamieson producing an enthralling conclusion
The trio shared the lead with four holes to play but a 40-foot birdie putt on the 16th moved Grace to 11-under and handed him a one-shot victory over Jamieson.
Grace hit all 18 greens in regulation in a bogey-free round, as Jamieson was left to rue a double bogey on the eighth in his 70. But the consolation was a cheque for £630,000, the biggest of the 33-year-old’s career.
"I've played with some of the best in the world this week and proved I can compete," Jamieson said.