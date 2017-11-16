Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose or Sergio Garcia? Who can still win the European Tour's Race to Dubai and how

The European No 1 will be crowned this weekend, as Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia battle it out for the Race to Dubai title.

The three men all head into the DP World Tour Championship with hopes of winning the European Tour’s biggest prize. Fleetwood currently enjoys a 256,737-point lead over second-place Rose, but the outcome of the season-ending tournament could completely change the standings.

Here, we breakdown what each man needs to happen at the Jumeirah Estates over the next four days to be crowned Race to Dubai champion for 2017.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood is the favourite to win the title

It’s simple for the Scouser: all Fleetwood needs to do is equal or better Rose’s finishing position at the DP World Tour Championship to win the Race to Dubai title.

The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form all year long and is a two-time winner on the European Tour this season.