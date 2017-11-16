Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose or Sergio Garcia? Who can still win the European Tour's Race to Dubai and how
The European No 1 will be crowned this weekend, as Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia battle it out for the Race to Dubai title.
The three men all head into the DP World Tour Championship with hopes of winning the European Tour’s biggest prize. Fleetwood currently enjoys a 256,737-point lead over second-place Rose, but the outcome of the season-ending tournament could completely change the standings.
Here, we breakdown what each man needs to happen at the Jumeirah Estates over the next four days to be crowned Race to Dubai champion for 2017.
Tommy Fleetwood
It’s simple for the Scouser: all Fleetwood needs to do is equal or better Rose’s finishing position at the DP World Tour Championship to win the Race to Dubai title.
The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form all year long and is a two-time winner on the European Tour this season.
He did enjoy a much healthier lead at the top of the Race to Dubai standings, although his advantage of over 1million points was slashed dramatically as Rose won back to back titles in China and Turkey.
But the ball is still in his court. Keep close on the coattails of Rose and Garcia – and the title will be his.
Justin Rose
A previous European No 1, back in 2007, Rose looked out of contention until his recent two victories saw him cut Fleetwood’s hefty lead.
Naturally, Rose has to now finish above Fleetwood to give himself a chance of winning the title.
But, 256,737 points behind Fleetwood, he also has to ensure he finishes in the top five to have any chance of accumulating enough points to reign in his rival.
If Rose was to finish second and somebody other than Fleetwood was to win, he would also secure his second Race to Dubai title.
Sergio Garcia
Like Fleetwood, for Garcia the situation is easy to understand.
To have any chance of snatching the Race to Dubai title at the final hurdle, Garcia has to win the DP World Tour Championship.
And not only that. He also needs Fleetwood to finish outside of the top eleven, and Rose to finish fourth or worse.
The Spaniard has a genuine chance, and winning the title this late would mark one of the greatest finishes to a season in the history of the European Tour.