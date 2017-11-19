Tommy Fleetwood relishes 'biggest day of career' after winning Race to Dubai

Spain's Jon Rahm won the DP World Tour Championship as Justin Rose's dramatic late collapse saw Tommy Fleetwood crowned European number one for the first time.

Rose looked set for a remarkable third win in succession to seal a second Race to Dubai title when he led by a shot with seven holes to play, only to bogey three of the next five.

That left the Olympic champion needing to eagle the last to overhaul Fleetwood, but his long-range attempt slid past the hole as Fleetwood looked on alongside his fiancee Clare and their seven-week-old son.

"It's kind of amazing," Fleetwood said. "It's not kind of sunk in yet. It was great being out there today trying to win it. It really was out of my control over the last few holes.

"It was difficult being sat on the couch in the scoring area, just watching TV, not being able to do anything. You just have to watch how it unfolds and I felt for Justin a lot. I think how gracious he was shows a lot about his character.

"It's the biggest day of my career for sure. The achievement of winning a year-long accomplishment is massive and it holds a lot of respect amongst your peers. It shows the level of consistency and the amount I've improved as a player and as a person."

Fleetwood was struggling so badly with his game 18 months ago that he wanted to pull out of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, fearing that he could not get the ball off the first tee.

But the 26-year-old from Southport has reaped the rewards of returning to his former coach Alan Thompson and employing his friend Ian Finnis as his caddie.

"Wentworth has always been like a benchmark to see where I've been and where I've come from, because that was my lowest moment," added Fleetwood, who finished 58,821 points ahead of Rose.

"I can't give the people around me enough credit. I know I am out there hitting the shots but there's a lot of work goes into it that people don't see."