Tommy Fleetwood shoots Carnoustie course-record 63 to claim share of Dunhill Links halfway lead

Tommy Fleetwood shot a Carnoustie course-record 63 to claim a share of the halfway lead with defending champion Tyrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Fleetwood, leader in the Race to Dubai standings, shot a blemish-free nine-under-par round at the venue for next year's Open to join Hatton on 11 under.

Hatton, who was also playing his second round in the three-course event at Carnoustie, did not drop a shot either in a seven-under-par 65.

The pair led by one shot from Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts, who shot 67 at St Andrews after recovering from a double bogey on his first hole.

First-round co-leader Paul Dunne was in a tie for fourth at nine under with Germany's Marcel Siem after carding 68 at Carnoustie.

World number six Rory McIlroy, hoping to end a frustrating year with a win, was overshadowed by Fleetwood, who was one of his playing partners.

McIlroy ended the day 11 shots off the lead on level par after a 71 which included a double bogey seven on the sixth hole. With the cut coming after 54 holes, the Northern Irishman is not yet out of the tournament but he must make up a lot of ground as he plays Kingsbarns on Saturday.

