Tommy Fleetwood wins Race to Dubai after Justin Rose capitulation

Nobody saw this Justin Rose capitulation coming, least of all Tommy Fleetwood. Remarkably, only one shot separated the pair in the 12-month chase for the European Tour’s order of merit prize, with Fleetwood limping over the line.

We came here to the final day of the DP World Tour Championship expecting a thrilling shootout, with Rose leading and Fleetwood just two behind. As ever with golf it did not quite follow the script. Yet whatever this showdown lacked in quality it more than made up for in drama.

Rose had won his previous two tournaments and when he teed off on the seventh here at the DP World Tour Championship with a two-shot lead there was surely only winner. He played that front nine in four-under and appeared perfectly composed.

Except Rose had gone 29 holes without a bogey and then three inexplicably arrived in five holes. The three-footer on the 16th was the obvious shocker.

By the time he played the 18th, Jon Rahm had already sealed the victory, but Rose still had a chance to finish in a tie for second with Ireland’s Shane Lowry and the Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat - and that would have been good enough to deny Fleetwood. But his long putt from off the green for the eagle veered off left and Rose had to be content with a tie for fourth on 17-under following a 70.

Looking on after his own 74, which left him in a tie 21st, Fleetwood could not believe his luck. He is almost £1 million richer after becoming the sixth Englishman to top the money list.

“This is the biggest day of my career, but it is a weird one as I felt for Justin,” Fleetwood said. “I was honestly thinking ‘I've lost it here’ and it hasn’t sunk in yet. The achievement is massive - it holds a lot of respect amongst your peers and the players. It shows the amount I've improved as a player and as a person.”

Huge credit must go to Fleetwood as this was a season-long battle and the 26-year-old pushed himself to the very end. While Rose took a calculated risk in taking off last week’s Nedbank Challenge - following his back-to-back wins at the WGC HSBC Champions and the Turkish Airlines Open – Fleetwood pressed on and came 10th in Sun City. The €121,000 he earned essentially was the difference. He beat Rose by €58,821; absolute peanuts for these elite golfers. Yet it felt priceless to Fleetwood.

Rose bogeyed three holes in five to see his challenge fall away Credit: David Cannon/Getty Images More

What a turnaround it has been for the Merseysider. Last year he fell out of the world’s top 150 and admitted to feeling “lost. But going back to his old coach, Alan Thompson and employing Ian Finnis, his best friend, as caddie has helped him fulfill all the promise he showed as a world No 1 amateur.

Of the course, his life has witnessed an overhaul as well. When Fleetwood was finally confirmed as champion he hugged his fiancée, Clare Craig, and kissed their two-month-old son, Frankie.

“Wentworth, 2016 [at the BMW PGA Championship] is the benchmark to see where I’ve been and where I’ve come from because that first morning I genuinely wanted to pull out. I didn't think I could get it off the first tee,” Fleetwood said. “In all honesty I was scared of what I was going to do. And 18 months on I've won a Race to Dubai.”

Rose graciously congratulated Fleetwood and vowed to bounce back, just as he did after his Masters heartbreak in April, when Sergioa Garcia beat him in a play-off. But this will hurt. “I guess I just hit the wall,” Rose said. "It’s tough to come up just one shot short. But Tommy’s been leading for most of the year, and he’s battled really hard these past few weeks. He deserved to finish it off.”

Rose looked and sounded shellshocked. His surrender was so unexpected that suddenly Garcia was dragged into the equation. The Masters champion needed to win and for Rose to finish worse than outright fourth and Fletwood outside the top 11. Well, his English friends did their bit and if he had made a birdie on the last instead of a bogey.

As it was, Garcia finished in fourth in the Race to Dubai as his countryman Rahm leapfrogged into third courtesy of his third success of his own amazing year. The 23-year-old was crowned European Tour rookie of the year on Tuesday, but it is difficult to believe he is still in his first throes as a pro. He will rise to world No 4 courtesy of this 67 for a 19-under total.