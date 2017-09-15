Tomori hails Aina for helping to adapt at Hull City

The 19-year-old has credited his Nigerian teammate for assisting him to fit in at the KCOM Stadium outfit following his summer move

Fikayo Tomori has lauded Super Eagles invitee, Ola Aina for helping him settle down quickly at Hull City.

The England U20 international joined the Tigers on loan from Chelsea in the summer and made his debut in their loss to Fulham. And said, just a week in, he is already 'enjoying' his time in Leonid Slutsky's sqaud.

“I’m enjoying it a lot here. I’ve been here for a week, and things are good," Fikayo told media ahead of Sunderland's visit.

“Ola has been a big help, as has ‘Hec’ [Michael Hector]. Obviously, we’re friends from our time at Chelsea, but the whole squad has been welcoming.

“My debut was a different challenge. Fulham made it difficult for us but in the second half we really stepped up.

“I wouldn’t say we lack confidence, it’s just fine margins. Once it clicks we will get on a run.

“Playing in the Premier League was a great experience for me and it gives me confidence in dropping down to Hull.

“At Brighton, it was a different experience to Chelsea. To win promotion was great. I think I can bring that mentality to Hull," he concluded.