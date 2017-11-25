Tonga to raise last-gasp disallowed try with World Cup officials as England proceed to final

The moment where Tonga's Andrew Fifita (centre) dropped the ball before carrying it over the line for a disallowed try - AFP

Tonga are to question World Cup officials about Andrew Fifita’s disallowed try in the dying moments of their 20-18 semi-final defeat by England.

The Tongans had fought back from 20-0 down with three converted tries in the last seven minutes to set up a nail-biting finish and thought they had snatched a sensational victory when Fifita went on a charge for the line with just seconds left on the clock.

The ball came free in England second rower Elliott Whitehead’s tackle and, although Fifita claimed a try after regathering the ball, referee Matt Cecchin ruled a knock-on and promptly blew the final whistle.

England coach Wayne Bennett insisted it was not a try and claimed the referee ought to have given England a penalty moments earlier for a ball strip on winger Jermaine McGillvary.

“The ref allowed play on and exactly the same thing happened to Fifita,” Bennett said. “He got the ball stripped off him one on one. In both cases he should have given a penalty but he did neither. It comes under the category of a loose carry.”

John Bateman scored England's third try which secured them a place in the final for the first time in 22 years Credit: Getty Images More