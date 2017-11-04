Tonga sink Samoa to secure RLWC quarter-final berth

An outside bet for Rugby League World Cup glory, the star-studded Tonga squad are through to the quarter-finals after beating Samoa 32-18.

Tonga delivered another impressive showing at the Rugby League World Cup on Saturday, booking their place in the quarter-finals with a 32-18 win over Samoa.

Widely considered as the pick of the tier-two nations following their selection of a host of NRL and Super League stars, Tonga have been tipped to pose a serious threat to heavyweights Australia, New Zealand and England.

And their final Pool B match against the Kiwis will now be a shootout for top spot, after Samoa were out-scored five tries to three in Hamilton.

Fresh from a hat-trick in the opening-round win over Scotland, Michael Jennings claimed two further four-pointers on this occasion - twice capitalising on first-half errors from Ken Maumalo.

Tonga led 14-6 at the interval and then pulled clear in the second half with further scores from Peni Terepo and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

Ben Roberts and Tim Lafai went over as Samoa rallied, but Tonga were not to be denied and wrapped up an entertaining contest through Manu Ma'u's late score.

