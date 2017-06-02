Tony Adams 'prayed' Arsene Wenger would quit Arsenal after the FA Cup final

Wenger failed to finish in the top four for the first time in his career: Getty

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has admitted he “prayed” for Arsene Wenger to quit after the FA Cup final and warned his now-extended tenure as manager could “end in tears”.

Wenger signed a new two-year deal with the Gunners this week to extend his 21-year stay at the club despite leading the club to their worst finish under his management and missing out on Champions League qualification.

There have been a number of anti-Wenger fan protests, and planes flown overhead carrying ‘WengerOut’ messages, but the season ended on the high of winning the FA Cup for a record 13th time.

However, Adams, who lifted four league titles with Arsenal, fears Wenger’s achievements in north London will be tarnished unless there is significant improvement.

“I believe this squad is not going to win the league in the next two years,” he told Sky Sports.

“It could possibly all crumble around him (Wenger), and I think that would be very sad.

“From one human being to another human being, I hope it doesn't. I really prayed that he'd get out after the FA Cup, say 'Enough is enough' and find someone else to replace him.

“I just think he's been the most successful Arsenal manager of all time. I don't want that spoiled and I see signs that he's incredibly addicted to football. I don't see that he's got a life outside of it.

“I just don't want him to go on too long and for it to crumble and end in tears, and all of us don't like Arsene. It would be so sad.”