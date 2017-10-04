Tony Bellew promises to 'unleash' pain of brother-in-law's death on David Haye in heavyweight rematch

Bellew revealed he has cried every night for three weeks: Getty

Tony Bellew has promised to ‘unleash’ upon David Haye the pain he has suffered since the tragic death of his brother-in-law last month.

Ashley Roberts, who is the brother of Bellew’s long-term partner Rachael, was killed while on a family holiday in Cancun where he was celebrating a friend's wedding. It has been reported that he fell from a balcony.

Bellew has agreed to face Haye at the 02 Arena on 17 December in a rematch of their absorbing encounter at the same venue in March but says boxing has been put fully into perspective after the tragic accident in Mexico.

“The last two years of my life everything has gone great,” Bellew said. “Me and my missus sit down and most nights we say, ‘it's going great’ but I say, ‘It’s going that good something has got to go wrong’ and then what happened, happened.

“I suppose that is what has gone wrong.

“It’s horrible. I lost my brother in law and he is gone. Ashley Roberts, 32 years old and he’s gone. It is heart breaking. It puts things into perspective.

“I don't give a f*** about fighting, I fight because I like fighting. I have a lot of pent up anger and frustration in me, and I'm going to unleash it on December 17.”

