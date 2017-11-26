Tony Parker plans long-awaited Spurs comeback against the Mavericks

After suffering a horrific injury last season in the NBA playoffs, Tony Parker is expected to make his season debut against the Mavericks.

Veteran San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker is planning to make his long-awaited injury return in Monday's contest against the Dallas Mavericks.

Parker ruptured his left quadriceps tendon in the NBA playoffs last season and has spent the last six months recovering.

The Spurs never put a timeline as to when the veteran could return, but they did ease him back into practicing with the team's G League affiliate in September.

Parker originally said he expected to return to the court in January, but it appears he will be back sooner than expected.

"I'm coming back on tomorrow's [Monday's] game against Dallas! I'm really excited to play again," Parker said.

"It has been some tough months with a lot of recovery, patience and mental strength.

"I wanted to thank everyone who believed in my return. Fans, family, friends, my recovery team and the San Antonio Spurs, I couldn't have done this without your support."