Tony Pulis accuses ‘cheating’ Alexis Sanchez of diving in Arsenal’s win over West Brom

Tony Pulis has accused Alexis Sanchez of “cheating” and believes the Arsenal forward dived to win a free-kick in his side’s 2-0 win over West Brom.

The Baggies manager also believes his team should have had a penalty of their own after Jay Rodriguez was brought down in the box.

"The disappointing thing is Sanchez falls for the first free-kick, that's cheating," Pulis, who also felt Mustafi should have been sent off, told Sky Sports.

"Jay is very honest and does not get rewarded. Everyone saw what happened. Sanchez actually dives for the first free-kick and he should be booked for diving.

"Then you see the tackle in the box. The referee had a great view. Everyone has seen it and can make their minds up.

"It's not only a foul but the player can be sent off as well. It can be a penalty and playing against 10 men but let's forget about the referee."

Arsenal first scored in the 20th minute when Alexandre Lacazette headed in the rebound from another of Sanchez's free-kicks, and then in the 67th when the Frenchman struck from the penalty spot after Aaron Ramsey was fouled by Allan Nyom.





The three points took Arsenal up to seventh, leaving West Brom in 12th, and of the visitors' potential penalty, Arsene Wenger said: "The referee left the advantage and they nearly scored from that.

"They hit the post. He could have given the penalty or not. He let the advantage.

"If he gives a penalty and doesn't give the advantage and they miss the penalty, you say, 'Why did he not give the advantage?"'

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry set a new Premier League appearance record, breaking that previously held by Ryan Giggs, and Pulis said of his captain for the evening: "Gareth has been a wonderful professional and still is.

"We hope he keeps performing like that until the end of the season."

In his programme notes, Wenger wrote: "It's an incredible achievement but he is a marvellous player.

"He's been underrated because he is always focused, determined, strong in the challenge, has good vision, a top-quality left foot and is also a very good defender.

"He's a very intelligent player on the pitch and breaking Ryan Giggs' record is a remarkable achievement because it shows this guy has dedicated his life to the game."