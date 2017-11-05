Tony Pulis on the defensive as West Brom fans calls for his head after defeat at Huddersfield
Tony Pulis has issued a staunch defence of his managerial record at West Bromwich Albion after supporters called for him to be sacked and subjected him to a barrage of abuse during the club’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield on Saturday.
It continued a pitiful run of form that has brought four points from nine fixtures since Albion’s last victory in August. And while it is not the first time Pulis has faced public remonstrations, he conceded “it has” now reached a crescendo.
Yet despite the club flailing just above the relegation zone and his own approval ratings plummeting to the level a Conservative MP might attain at a Momentum rally, Pulis remains defiant and insisted his detractors should pay greater heed to his overall success, instead of remaining fixated on current travails.
“Supporters go off games, there’s never a thought of what happened before,” Pulis said.
“It’s not about yesterday and irrespective of what I’ve done previously and how the club is, they look at results you’ve had over a short period of time.
“We finished in the top 10 last year. We brought some good players in and everybody was talking about us finishing in the top eight. That’s the job you’ve done to create expectations and that’s what people forget, the job you’ve done.
“Supporters are unforgiving, not just at this football club, at every club, but look at the players we’ve brought in, look at the quality, look at the fact we’ve made money every year I’ve been at this football club. We’ve had a changeover of chairmanship, everything is going on and this club has steadily progressed.
“We’ve had a dip this year. Fine. But are we strong enough to get through it? Are we good enough to get through it? I think we are but as a club mid-table in the Premier League you don’t always go up and up.
“I’m not worried about the chairman or about the situation behind the scenes. My concern is always the players. If I see a drop off with them then that would be a concern.”
Huddersfield were 18th in the Championship when head coach David Wagner arrived two years ago and he suggested that the manner of this triumph - achieved courtesy of Rajiv Van La Parra’s stunning goal and despite Christopher Schindler’s 57th-minute dismissal – eclipsed their humbling of Manchester United a fortnight ago
“To defend set pieces against West Brom, to get in their face, to switch and play deeper, focus and concentrate is something very special,” Wagner said. “This is why for us as a group I think it was bigger.”