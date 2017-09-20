Tony Pulis delighted West Brom kept Manchester City target Jonny Evans as he prepares to face them for first time since

Tony Pulis believes West Brom were right to reject big money for bargain buy Jonny Evans.

The defender, valued by Albion at over £30million, is set to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday for the first time since they had two offers turned down for him in the summer.

Arsenal and Leicester also wanted to sign the 29-year-old, who joined West Brom £6million rising to £8million from Manchester United two years ago, but the midlands club held firm.

"We're pleased that value is that value, and I'm even more pleased we never took (any bid)," Pulis said of the interest in Evans, who was handed the captaincy in July following Darren Fletcher's departure. "I think he's done well here in lots of respects. He's become a better defender. He's always technically been a good centre-half, but he's become a better defender and the responsibility now of being captain will take him on again.

"He's a very fit lad, he picks up one or two injuries but he is a fit lad and Jonny has got a lot more in the tank. He's a lad who could play well into his thirties."

Evans said earlier this month he was focused on the Baggies despite the speculation and Pulis has been pleased with how the skipper coped with the spotlight.

"You heard about Jonny more because it was the bigger clubs after him. You have to manage it. It is not easy and you have to manage it within the group because there are a lot more players. It's important you keep all that together.

"I think he said he was a West Brom player until anything changed and he's remained a West Brom player, thank goodness. We move on with it now and we'll march forward now."