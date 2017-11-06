Tony Pulis fighting for his West Brom future amid mounting fan opposition and poor results

Two wins from 20 league games has led to a cranking up of pressure on Pulis - West Bromwich Albion FC

Tony Pulis is fighting for his future at West Bromwich Albion as he battles a crisis in results and mounting opposition from supporters.

Pulis’ position at the Hawthorns has become increasingly precarious and the home game against Premier League champions Chelsea could prove crucial to his hopes of staying in charge.

The Welshman has secured only two wins from the last 20 league games and Saturday’s defeat at Huddersfield has cranked up the pressure, with the West Brom boardroom now set to face a huge decision later this month.

John Williams, the club chairman, is reluctant to dismiss Pulis – who guided Albion to a creditable tenth place last season – but there is deep concern among the board over results, performances and the growing resentment from supporters.

A heavy defeat against Chelsea on November 18, and another mutinous atmosphere, may force West Brom into ending Pulis’ tenure, six weeks before his three-year anniversary.

That game against Antonio Conte has not been billed as "must-win", and there is no suggestion that Pulis is effectively one game from the sack, but the perfomance and atmosphere could prove just as important as the result.

Pulis has a close working relationship with Williams, and is also understood to have the support of Chinese owner Guochuan Lai, who both recognise his achievements in stabilising the club and assembling a talented squad.

Albion spent over £30m on players in the summer, with the high-profile loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak also taking their wage bill to the maximum, and there was optimism over another season of progress.

The loan signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak and a busy summer transfer window has seen optimism of progress grow Credit: Andrew Fox More