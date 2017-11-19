Tony Pulis heads for West Brom exit on day of crunch talks

Sacked in the morning? Tony Pulis looks to be finished at WBA - Action Plus

Tony Pulis will have crunch talks with West Bromwich Albion on Monday, and the Premier League strugglers set to part company with the beleaguered head coach.

Pulis is meeting with Albion chairman John Williams and it appears increasingly likely that the 59-year-old will be leaving the Hawthorns, possibly by mutual consent, six weeks before his third anniversary in charge.

Williams and Chinese owner Guochuan Lai discussed their next move on Sunday, after the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea, and it now seems certain that Pulis will become the fifth managerial casualty of the season in the top-flight.

Albion have won just twice in 21 league games, in a torrid run stretching back to last season, but recent performances and the poisonous atmosphere created by supporters are forcing the board into reluctantly taking action.

Pulis endured fierce chants for his dismissal for much of Saturday’s game and appeared resigned to his fate after this drubbing against the champions. It is understood talks are already underway over the terms of his departure.

