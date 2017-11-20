Tony Pulis sacked by West Brom after torrid run of results

The 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea was the final straw for the club - Getty Images Europe

Tony Pulis has been sacked by West Bromwich Albion.

Pulis was given the news this morning by chairman John Williams as the Premier League strugglers took action after a torrid run of two wins from 21 games, stretching back to last season.

West Brom were thrashed 4-0 by champions Chelsea on Saturday and Pulis endured chants for his dismissal from supporters, with owner Guochuan Lai also making a rare visit to the Hawthorns.

And the Welshman has paid the price, six weeks before his three-year anniversary, with the club already on the hunt for a successor ahead of Saturday's game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fans have been increasingly frustrated by results and style of play Credit: Action Plus More

Williams said:"These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the club. "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing.

"We would like to place on record our appreciation of Tony's contribution and hard work during a period of transition for the Club which included a change of ownership. We wish him well in his future endeavours."

More follows.