It took Liverpool four years to find their perfect manager - Everton can't even afford to wait another four weeks

It might not be deemed the most appropriate place to start and it would be understandable if Evertonians chose to stop reading at the end of this paragraph but if you want to know how to hire a manager in the course of a football season, there is a book about Jürgen Klopp that explains how it happens.

There are dates mentioned skilfully in Raphael Honigstein’s Bring the Noise that offer detail Fenway Sports Group did not want you to know. Klopp’s first meeting with Liverpool’s owners, it is claimed, was in the Lexington Avenue offices of law firm Shearman & Sterling in New York on 1 October 2015. This was late on a Thursday afternoon and so, discussions continued the following morning at a nearby hotel. They went well. By the Sunday, Brendan Rodgers had been sacked following a 1-1 draw in the Merseyside derby.

In the aftermath of Klopp’s appointment Fenway were desperate to stress they had gone about their business “respectfully,” removing Rodgers first and only then moving for Klopp – conscious of the media headlines that might be pointed in theirs and Klopp’s direction if it had seemed like they had gone behind a manager’s back.

Initially, Fenway had hoped to approach the issue this way but as the pressure grew on Rodgers, a cold reality dawned that sacking a manager without having someone else lined up to replace him would potentially leave them in a vulnerable position. By hiring Klopp, they could not be accused of not being pro-active, of lacking vision, nor could anyone accuse them of being complacent; that the right manager would land simply because it was Liverpool.

Liverpool is certainly not a club that does everything right and it is not necessarily one to follow as an example, but this was a process Fenway got right: delivering a manager whose reputation stretched across Europe seven days after first physical sight, with the truth about the circumstances of the deal only really emerging a couple of years later when nobody cared so much about the practice involved.